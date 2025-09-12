Evergy Inc. $EVRG Position Cut by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,752 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG opened at $72.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.52. Evergy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%.The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.35%.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.