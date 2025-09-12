EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Position Increased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,367 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the first quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 6,234 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.2%

EOG stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The firm has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

