enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.2857.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of enGene in a research report on Monday.

enGene Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENGN opened at $6.06 on Friday. enGene has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $309.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.66 and a current ratio of 12.66.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that enGene will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enGene

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in enGene during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in enGene in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of enGene by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

