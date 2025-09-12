Empowered Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Empowered Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,978 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Cencora by 1.4% during the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Cencora by 1.3% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Cencora by 2.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares in the company, valued at $12,455,852.61. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,271,982.06. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,789 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COR stock opened at $302.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.14. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $309.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.25.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

