Empowered Funds LLC Sells 3,826 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.06% of DT Midstream worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DTM. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in DT Midstream by 44.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in DT Midstream by 130.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $107.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.46 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $496,754.85. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $540,214.37. This trade represents a 47.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

