Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 13,102 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,979 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Uber Technologies by 306.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,319.02. This represents a 26.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,696 shares of company stock worth $4,632,774. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.43. The stock has a market cap of $197.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $97.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.