Empowered Funds LLC Invests $5.39 Million in Franklin FTSE India ETF $FLIN

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 146,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Franklin FTSE India ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLIN opened at $38.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

