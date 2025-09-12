Empowered Funds LLC Has $5.44 Million Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Sysco by 24.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,199,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,798,000 after buying an additional 3,015,714 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of Sysco by 29,610.4% during the first quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,431,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,332 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $85,341,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,088 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Sysco by 36.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,725,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,941,000 after purchasing an additional 995,498 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Sysco Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE SYY opened at $81.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.30. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $83.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,035. This trade represents a 55.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,377 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,490 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

