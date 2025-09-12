Empowered Funds LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 210.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,969 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,026,675.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,725. This represents a 41.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,860 shares of company stock worth $14,045,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $324.52 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $232.67 and a one year high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.31 and its 200 day moving average is $286.42. The firm has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.49.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Autodesk from $376.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.83.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

