Empowered Funds LLC Decreases Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 49.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,248 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 58,893 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 431 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 721 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $103.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 104.97%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $275,170.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,650.50. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $14,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,833 shares of company stock worth $14,941,472 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.59.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

