Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 69,012 Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 69,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Jared Isaacman acquired 104,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.61 per share, with a total value of $8,754,385.05. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 939,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,569,571.15. This trade represents a 12.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $221,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,588 shares in the company, valued at $25,300,240.92. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,148. Company insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $86.95 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $68.09 and a one year high of $127.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average is $90.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

