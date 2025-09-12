Empowered Funds LLC Buys 1,912 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of A. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,983,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,976,000 after buying an additional 824,243 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15,648.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 627,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,375,000 after buying an additional 623,264 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,428,000 after purchasing an additional 597,249 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 141.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 935,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,481,000 after purchasing an additional 548,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,577,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,594,000 after purchasing an additional 437,242 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on A. TD Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $126.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $153.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

