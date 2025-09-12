Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,826 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 16,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 8,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.3% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $82.36 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.02. The company has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

