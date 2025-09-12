Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stake in ProFrac Holding Corp. $ACDC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.37% of ProFrac worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of ProFrac by 1,258.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ProFrac by 64.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in ProFrac by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProFrac during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Wilks acquired 43,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $164,528.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 422,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,968.60. This trade represents a 11.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 82,389,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,558,628. This represents a 3.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ProFrac from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut ProFrac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ProFrac from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut ProFrac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProFrac presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $6.10.

ACDC opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $625.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.93 million. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

