Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Insider Sells $566,854.80 in Stock

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) insider Ken Exner sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $566,854.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 233,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,050,409.84. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ESTC opened at $89.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -111.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average of $86.56. Elastic N.V. has a 52-week low of $70.14 and a 52-week high of $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESTC. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, August 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Elastic from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

