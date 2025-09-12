eCIO Inc. Purchases Shares of 974 Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.2% in the first quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,585,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 821,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,654,000 after buying an additional 60,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,471,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,493,000 after buying an additional 85,508 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.5%

Dollar Tree stock opened at $99.39 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dollar Tree

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at $410,208.48. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.