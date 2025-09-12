eCIO Inc. Purchases Shares of 262 Cummins Inc. $CMI

eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth $2,749,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,129,000 after buying an additional 126,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Cummins by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI stock opened at $411.50 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $413.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $376.59 and its 200 day moving average is $337.12. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

In other Cummins news, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total transaction of $748,203.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,158.30. The trade was a 66.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total value of $1,887,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,038.67. This represents a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,039 shares of company stock worth $10,385,075 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $342.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.29.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

