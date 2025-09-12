eCIO Inc. Makes New $99,000 Investment in Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Broadband to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 1 year low of $57.75 and a 1 year high of $104.00.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

