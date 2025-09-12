eCIO Inc. Buys Shares of 1,132 Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 27,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after acquiring an additional 131,600 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,073,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $112.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.81.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

