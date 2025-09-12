Eastman Chemical Company $EMN Shares Sold by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 75.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 46.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 105.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $67.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.36. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

