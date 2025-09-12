EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) & Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Head to Head Contrast

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Free Report) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EACO and Hammerson”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EACO $356.23 million 0.98 $14.95 million $6.07 11.86 Hammerson $154.76 million N/A -$672.56 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

EACO has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for EACO and Hammerson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EACO 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hammerson 1 1 0 1 2.33

Profitability

This table compares EACO and Hammerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EACO 7.39% 22.09% 14.75% Hammerson N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

EACO has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerson has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EACO beats Hammerson on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EACO

EACO Corporation, through its subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc., distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners in the United States, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic components, such as spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products. The company also provides customized services and solutions for various production needs, including special packaging, bin stocking, kitting and assembly, bar coding, electronic requisitioning, integrated supply programs, and others. It supplies parts used in the manufacture of products to a range of industries, including aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment, and marine. The company sells its products primarily to the original equipment manufacturers through its sales representatives and distribution centers. EACO Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods. Our assets are high profile and play an important role in our communities, welcoming c. 175 million visitors each year and supporting 20,000+ jobs though our retail, dining and social occupiers. These destinations include Bullring in Birmingham, The Oracle in Reading, Dundrum Estate, Dublin and Terraces du Port in Marseille. We also hold investments in Value Retail, best-in-class villages such as Bicester Village, Oxfordshire. Hammerson also holds 80 acres of attractive pre-development and strategic land. This includes complementary adjacent land, creating optionality to enhance both the scale and diversity of the existing estate, and stand-alone land opportunities. These include Martineau Galleries in Birmingham and Bishopsgate Goodsyard, Shoreditch.

