Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY Holdings Lifted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 163.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,871 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Dycom Industries worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 18.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at $342,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 27.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Stock Down 0.1%

DY opened at $259.03 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.37 and a fifty-two week high of $285.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.00 and a 200-day moving average of $211.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 5.23%.The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on DY

About Dycom Industries

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.