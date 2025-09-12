Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Update

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,000 shares, a growth of 3,900.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

DOCMF opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.25.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

