DLD Asset Management LP Purchases New Shares in NewHold Investment Corp. II $NHICU

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NHICU. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $3,027,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,006,000.

Get NewHold Investment Corp. II alerts:

NewHold Investment Corp. II Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. NewHold Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21.

About NewHold Investment Corp. II

NewHold Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the industrial technology business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHICU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewHold Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewHold Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.