DLD Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 140,000 CO2 Energy Transition Corp. $NOEM

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in CO2 Energy Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000. DLD Asset Management LP owned about 1.46% of CO2 Energy Transition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in CO2 Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at $5,853,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CO2 Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at $2,877,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in CO2 Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at $5,853,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CO2 Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at $1,240,000. Finally, Crossingbridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CO2 Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at $2,778,000.

Get CO2 Energy Transition alerts:

CO2 Energy Transition Price Performance

Shares of NOEM opened at $10.14 on Friday. CO2 Energy Transition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02.

CO2 Energy Transition Profile

CO2 Energy Transition ( NASDAQ:NOEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

(Free Report)

CO2 Energy Transition Corp., a Delaware corporation, is a blank check company incorporated on September 30, 2021 for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CO2 Energy Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CO2 Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CO2 Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.