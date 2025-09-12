Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV Stock Position Cut by Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc.

Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFIV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,583,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,376,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,645 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 63.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,775,000 after purchasing an additional 930,404 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,243,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,922,000 after purchasing an additional 639,870 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,840,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $46.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

