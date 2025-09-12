D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Chairman Sells $5,466,300.00 in Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) Chairman David Auld sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 815,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $181.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%.The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 60,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 776,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,048,000 after purchasing an additional 229,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.38.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

