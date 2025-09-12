Critical Analysis: Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) vs. Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) and Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Planet Labs PBC and Intelsat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Labs PBC 0 1 9 0 2.90 Intelsat 0 0 0 0 0.00

Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus target price of $7.56, indicating a potential downside of 21.74%. Given Intelsat’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intelsat is more favorable than Planet Labs PBC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

41.7% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Intelsat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Intelsat”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Labs PBC $244.35 million 12.00 -$123.20 million ($0.30) -32.20 Intelsat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Intelsat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Planet Labs PBC.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Intelsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Labs PBC -34.46% -20.25% -13.81% Intelsat N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Planet Labs PBC beats Intelsat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables. It serves agriculture, mapping, energy, forestry, finance and insurance companies, and government agencies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA provides satellite services business, which provides a layer in the global communications infrastructure. It offers communication services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The company also provides commercial satellite capacity to the U.S. government and other select military organizations and their contractors. Intelsat was founded on August 20, 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

