Contrasting Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL)

Risk and Volatility

Houston American Energy has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battalion Oil has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Houston American Energy and Battalion Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy -544.15% -6.10% -5.86% Battalion Oil 12.02% -137.74% -11.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Houston American Energy and Battalion Oil”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy $509,592.00 469.52 -$3.21 million ($9.01) -0.78 Battalion Oil $185.21 million 0.09 -$3.05 million ($2.10) -0.48

Battalion Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Houston American Energy. Houston American Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Battalion Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of Houston American Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Houston American Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Battalion Oil beats Houston American Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its principal properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the South American country of Colombia, and the onshore Louisiana Gulf Coast region. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

