Contrasting Clean Energy Pathways (OTCMKTS:CPWY) & Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Clean Energy Pathways (OTCMKTS:CPWY – Get Free Report) and Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Pathways and Ormat Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Clean Energy Pathways alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Pathways N/A N/A N/A Ormat Technologies 14.49% 5.47% 2.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Clean Energy Pathways and Ormat Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Pathways 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ormat Technologies 0 4 7 1 2.75

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ormat Technologies has a consensus price target of $93.30, suggesting a potential upside of 1.46%. Given Ormat Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ormat Technologies is more favorable than Clean Energy Pathways.

95.5% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clean Energy Pathways and Ormat Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Pathways N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ormat Technologies $879.65 million 6.35 $123.73 million $2.15 42.77

Ormat Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Pathways.

Summary

Ormat Technologies beats Clean Energy Pathways on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Energy Pathways

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. operates as a multifaceted development-stage alternative energy company. It focuses on developing fossil fuel replacements utilizing clean burning biomass fuel, solar photo voltaic panels for power generation, and solar thermal application for heating water in commercial and residential applications; and LED lighting replacements for high energy and heat producing incandescent and mercury vapor lighting. It is also working to develop carbon neutral organic fertilizers. The company was formerly known as XcelPlus Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. in August 2010. Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Buffalo, Wyoming.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal and recovered energy-based electricity generation; and provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. This segment serves contractors; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Energy Storage segment offers battery energy storage systems and related services. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.