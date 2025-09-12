Contrasting Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) and Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Bel Fuse”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $15.97 billion 4.28 $3.59 billion $3.89 19.06 Bel Fuse $594.03 million 3.16 $40.96 million $4.08 36.35

Analyst Recommendations

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Bel Fuse. Tokyo Electron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bel Fuse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tokyo Electron and Bel Fuse, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 1 0 1 3.00 Bel Fuse 0 0 5 1 3.17

Bel Fuse has a consensus price target of $126.80, suggesting a potential downside of 14.51%. Given Bel Fuse’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bel Fuse is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Dividends

Tokyo Electron pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Bel Fuse pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Tokyo Electron pays out 54.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bel Fuse pays out 6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Tokyo Electron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of Bel Fuse shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Bel Fuse shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bel Fuse has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Bel Fuse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron 22.07% 28.97% 20.90% Bel Fuse 8.59% 14.12% 6.22%

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems. It also provides plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED displays. In addition, the company offers delivery, facility management, and non-life insurance services; sells semiconductor products, board computer products, software, and other electronic components; sells and supports network/storage/middleware related solutions; and develops, manufactures, and sells magnetic annealing systems. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries. It provides power solutions and protection products, including front-end power supplies, board-mount power products, industrial and transportation power products, external power products, and circuit protection products. The company also offers connectivity solutions, such as expanded beam fiber optic connectors, cable assemblies, and active optical devices; copper-based connectors/cable assemblies; radio frequency connectors, cable assemblies, microwave devices, and low loss cables; and ethernet, I/O, and industrial and power connectivity products. In addition, it provides magnetic solutions comprising integrated connector modules, power transformers, SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers, and ethernet discrete components. The company sells its products through direct strategic account managers, regional sales managers working with independent sales representative organizations, and authorized distributors in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally. Bel Fuse Inc. was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey.

