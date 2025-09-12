Compass Financial Services Inc Takes Position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HELO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 415,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,799,000 after purchasing an additional 106,503 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 166,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 49,505 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,159,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000.

NYSEARCA HELO opened at $64.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.58. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $64.90.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

