Compass Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September $PSEP

Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 69.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 131,130 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 28.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 61,040 shares during the period. Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth $1,889,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 655,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,194,000 after purchasing an additional 44,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after purchasing an additional 42,858 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 11.7%

Shares of PSEP stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.92. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.57 million, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

