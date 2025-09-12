Compass Financial Services Inc Invests $33,000 in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July $KJUL

Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KJUL. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth approximately $10,196,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,417,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 1,713.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 37,122 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 368,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after buying an additional 11,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.9%

BATS KJUL opened at $30.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.