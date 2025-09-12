Compass Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Compass Financial Services Inc grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 3.6% of Compass Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Compass Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after purchasing an additional 202,710 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $91.82.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

