Compass Financial Services Inc Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September $BSEP

Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at about $509,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 24.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 448.8% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 8.8%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.70. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

