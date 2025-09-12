Comparing Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) & Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Renasant has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Renasant alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Renasant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Renasant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renasant 0 2 3 1 2.83 Origin Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Renasant and Origin Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Renasant presently has a consensus target price of $41.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.38%. Given Renasant’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Renasant is more favorable than Origin Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Renasant and Origin Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renasant $771.83 million 4.69 $195.46 million $2.54 15.00 Origin Bancorp $347.14 million 3.35 $87.71 million $3.21 11.77

Renasant has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Bancorp. Origin Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renasant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Renasant pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Bancorp pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Renasant and Origin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renasant 17.91% 6.58% 0.93% Origin Bancorp 20.47% 10.45% 0.97%

Summary

Renasant beats Origin Bancorp on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renasant

(Get Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estate1-4 family mortgage; real estatecommercial mortgage; real estateconstruction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, such as commercial and personal insurance products through insurance carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers a range of wealth management and fiduciary services, including administration and management of trust accounts, such as personal and corporate benefit accounts, and custodial accounts, as well as accounting and money management for trust accounts; annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer; administrative and compliance services; and qualified retirement plans, IRAs, employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ruston, LA.

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.