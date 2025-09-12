Comparing Brunswick (NYSE:BC) & YETI (NYSE:YETI)

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) and YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brunswick and YETI”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brunswick $5.24 billion 0.83 $130.10 million $0.62 107.45 YETI $1.83 billion 1.63 $175.69 million $2.10 17.45

Analyst Recommendations

YETI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brunswick. YETI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brunswick, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Brunswick and YETI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brunswick 0 7 7 0 2.50 YETI 0 9 5 0 2.36

Brunswick currently has a consensus price target of $66.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.20%. YETI has a consensus price target of $38.54, suggesting a potential upside of 5.18%. Given YETI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe YETI is more favorable than Brunswick.

Volatility & Risk

Brunswick has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YETI has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brunswick and YETI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brunswick 0.82% 10.73% 3.54% YETI 9.73% 24.60% 14.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of Brunswick shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Brunswick shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of YETI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

YETI beats Brunswick on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands. The Engine P&A segment offers engine parts and consumables, electrical products, boat parts and systems, and engine oils and lubricants through aftermarket retailers, dealers, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers for marine and non-marine markets under the Mercury, Mercury Precision Parts, Quicksilver, and Seachoice brands; and distributes marine parts and accessories. The Navico Group segment provides products and systems for the marine, recreational vehicle (RV), specialty vehicle, mobile, and industrial markets, as well as aftermarket channels; and marine electronics, sensors, control systems, instruments, power systems, and general accessories under the Ancor, Attwood, B&G, BEP, Blue Sea Systems, C-MAP, CZone, Lenco, Lowrance, Marinco, Mastervolt, MotorGuide, Progressive Industries, ProMariner, RELiON, Simrad, and Whale brand names. The Boat segment offers Sea Ray sport boats and cruisers; Bayliner sport cruisers, runabouts, and Heyday wake boats; Boston Whaler fiberglass offshore boats; Lund fiberglass fishing boats; Crestliner, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft aluminum fishing, utility, pontoon, and deck boats; Thunder Jet heavy-gauge aluminum boats; Veer recreational and fishing boats; and the freedom boat club, dealer services, and technology to the marine industry through dealers and distributors. Brunswick Corporation was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand. In addition, it offers apparel and gear products, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes. The company sells its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, sporting goods, and farm and ranch supply stores, as well as through its Website, YETI.com. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Japan. YETI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

