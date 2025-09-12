Community Capital Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Community Capital Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Community Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ALBY opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.46. Community Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

