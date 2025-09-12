Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 132.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Makaira Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 373,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,919,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.94.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $263.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.09. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.80 and a 52 week high of $437.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other news, Director Balan Nair purchased 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,448.62. This represents a 3.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares in the company, valued at $19,183,363.30. This represents a 5.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

