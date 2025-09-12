Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.70 and traded as low as $43.50. Century Financial shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

Century Financial Stock Down 1.7%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.34.

Century Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 225.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Century Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.74%.

Century Financial Company Profile

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company’s primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

