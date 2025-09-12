Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Price Down 13.2% – Should You Sell?

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) dropped 13.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 142.88 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 150.08 ($2.04). Approximately 6,979,587 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 888% from the average daily volume of 706,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.35).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 190 to GBX 180 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 200 to GBX 190 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 181.67.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAML

Central Asia Metals Trading Down 3.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of £251.03 million, a P/E ratio of 535.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 157.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 157.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The mining company reported GBX 5.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Asia Metals had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Central Asia Metals plc will post 25.0194049 EPS for the current year.

About Central Asia Metals

(Get Free Report)

Central Asia Metals (CAML) is a base metals producer quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with copper operations in Kazakhstan, and a zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia

CAML is based in London and owns 100% of the Kounrad solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) copper facility in central Kazakhstan and 100% of the Sasa zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.