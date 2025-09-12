Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and traded as high as $9.01. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 2,607,758 shares traded.
Centerra Gold Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
