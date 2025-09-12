Caxton Associates LLP Takes Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 13.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 13.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. This represents a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total value of $5,271,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,802,597.06. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,457 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.18, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.24. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.04.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

