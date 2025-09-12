Caxton Associates LLP Takes $530,000 Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Sysco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Sysco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,035. This represents a 55.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,377 shares of company stock worth $7,361,490. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $83.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.30. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The business had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.