Caxton Associates LLP Takes $513,000 Position in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,403,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in DaVita by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its position in DaVita by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVA. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $148.00 price target on shares of DaVita in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

DaVita Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:DVA opened at $133.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.60. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.07 and a 12 month high of $179.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 369.39%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-11.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $352,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,700. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

