Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 17,306.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638,782 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $22,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

CGGR opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $43.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.18.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

