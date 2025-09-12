C3.ai, Inc. $AI Shares Bought by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 870.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 242,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,157,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,414,000 after purchasing an additional 91,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 17,689 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $441,517.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 166,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,801.28. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Merel Witteveen sold 5,485 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $131,365.75. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,073. This trade represents a 28.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,549,560 shares of company stock valued at $35,193,771. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AI shares. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on C3.ai from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Westpark Capital raised C3.ai to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on C3.ai from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

C3.ai Price Performance

AI opened at $16.40 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.65). C3.ai had a negative net margin of 92.08% and a negative return on equity of 40.69%. The business had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. C3.ai has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

