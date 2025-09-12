Buckle (NYSE:BKE) SVP Sells $361,020.00 in Stock

Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) SVP Brett Milkie sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $361,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 89,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,426.90. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Buckle Stock Up 2.9%

BKE stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $61.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Buckle had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $305.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Buckle from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Buckle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Buckle

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 1,928.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Buckle by 1,652.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Buckle by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Buckle by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Stories

