Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. $BEP Shares Sold by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BEP shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.04. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -156.84%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

Featured Articles

